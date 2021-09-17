By Fred Liggett



Ray-Pec at LS North – (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

A monster of a game in Missouri Class 6 this week. Adding to the excitement for the Broncos is it’s also a homecoming game. Ray-Pec arrives in LS off from their first loss of the season knocking them off the #1 ranking in the state. The Broncos, at 3-0, have been playing well on both sides of the ball so far this year and will do just enough to win this one.

Liberty at LS West – (Jake’s Take)

LS West is off to a 3-0 start to the season and haven’t scored less than 31 points in a game so far. I look for them to keep that streak alive. I’m taking the Titans. Final score, LS West – 35, Liberty – 21

Lee’s Summit at Blue Valley

Each year the suburban schools play a Missouri vs Kansas type game and this week it’s the Tigers turn as they venture west to visit the Blue Valley Tigers. Both teams like to go up and down the field so expect a high scoring contest with the home Tigers coming out on top.

Raytown at Fort Osage (Game Canceled) – Up next Blue Jays (2-0) host Blue Valley West – 09/24.

Raytown South at Smithville

The Cardinals return to the field this week but with a tough road test at Smithville. The host Warriors are highly ranked in Class 4 and come in at 3-0. The Cardinals will return home with the team’s third loss.

Blue Springs at Park Hill

Since an opening week loss at LS West the Park Hill Trojans have been impressive scoring a pair of wins. One of those came at the expense of Blue Springs South by 31 points. On this night the Trojans beat another team from Blue Springs but this time by a closer margin.

Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

The host Jaguars are 0-3 and can’t seem to catch a break. After a pair of losses to Lee’s Summit teams to begin the season the Jags look to get well at home but the visiting Hawklets have other ideas. When this one is done its Rockhurst who will lay claim to their first win on the year.

Summit Christian at Lafayette County

Expect this one to be a real good one to watch in person as both teams have been piling up the points this season. The Eagles lost at home to Lafayette County last year 31-28. This year expect the Eagles to come away with a win by a similar margin and remain undefeated on the year.

Tipton at St. Michael (Game played at Lee’s Summit HS)

The Guardians return to the field this week by hosting Tipton who has only played one game this season. St. Michael’s is at home and has had two weeks to tweak their game plan and that’s enough for them to take a victory & get win number one on the season.

