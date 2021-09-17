The FBI has been asked to assist KCPD in locating Damon Lee, a fugitive wanted for Murder 2nd degree and Armed Criminal Action out of Jackson County. The charges stem from a homicide that occurred in the apartment complex located at 6010 Highland Ave in Kansas City, Missouri on April 3, 2021. Billboards will begin running at midnight on Monday, September 20th.

The locations of those billboards are: I-35 and Roe – Facing North EastI-35/I-29 and Armour Blvd. – Facing SouthwestI-435 and K32 – Facing Southeast