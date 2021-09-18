September 18, 2021

By Fred Liggett

Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Blake Bell (81) and Linebacker Ben Niemann (56) along with KC Wolf spent a portion of their Tuesday visiting local KCFD Station 39. The fire station, located off 47th street in Kansas City, is the station that serves GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and its surrounding neighborhoods. Both Bell and Niemann, who had the day off from team practices, visited with local firefighters and EMS technicians before touring the station and checking out the equipment.

The Chiefs community caring team, who has a long history of supporting first responders throughout Chiefs Kingdom, also provided lunch for the firefighters and staff at Station 39 as part of the event.