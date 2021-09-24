By Fred Liggett



Park Hill at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

The Park Hill Trojans last trip to Lee’s Summit didn’t go too well as they lost by 24 at LS West. Since then they have reeled off three straight wins and look to fare better on this trip. The Tigers return home after putting up 36 points last week in Kansas but it wasn’t enough for a win. Expect the same result for the Tigers on this night.

Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley North (Jake’s Take)

Lee’s Summit North takes their winning streak across the state line to take on a tough team in Blue Valley North this week. I think Coach Mozee has the kids ready for the test. I’m going with the Broncos, final score 28-14.

Lee’s Summit West at Ray-Pec

A true coin flip of a game here where the defending State Champions, Ray-Pec, come in off from two straight losses. The Panthers are celebrating Homecoming but the visiting Titans are in a foul mood after losing their first game last week at home. The Titans eked out a win last year in this match up and will do so again in 2021.

St. Michael’s at KC Central (Game played on Saturday at 1 p.m.)

The Guardians waited ‘til their third game on the season to win a game, this week they will just have to wait till Saturday afternoon to get another one this time against the winless Blue Eagles.

Summit Christian at El Dorado Springs

Last week the Eagles went on the road and the trip didn’t turn out so well for them as they dropped their first game. This week SCA travels south to face a team seldom seen in the metro area. When the Eagles return to the KC they will enjoy talking about this trip that ended with a win.

Blue Springs South at Liberty

The Jaguars travel up north looking for win #1 on the season. They face a Blue Jays team that is soaring after a big win at LS West last week. Liberty keeps the good times going with a home win this week.

Liberty North at Blue Springs

The Wildcats return home after suffering a big loss at Park Hill a week ago. This time the problem is the juggernaut known as Liberty North will be on the other sideline. The Wildcats will play closer than some think but in the end it’s another loss to a highly ranked team.

Blue Valley West at Raytown

Two teams who don’t know each other well meet up as the Blue Jays end a three week layoff. BV West just won last week by a wide margin at 38-6, this week it will be another win but by a close margin.

Grandview at Raytown South

In a meeting between two first year head coaches expect the action to be exciting and intense. When it’s over it’s Bulldogs Head Coach Dan Joiner who will be celebrating a road win over the Cardinals.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by Jake Hensiek of Keller Williams Real Estate located at 3751 NE Ralph Powell Road in Lee’s Summit.