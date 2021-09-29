After a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, IBD Promotions is excited to share that Oktoberfest Art & Craft Show will take place on October 1 & 2. Over 100 artists and crafters will be selling their one-of-a-kind creations at The Pavilion at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit.

IBD Promotions is committed to giving back to the community and donations will be collected at the show for MOCSA. As the beneficiary of the Chiefs Charity Game, MOCSA will also have themed merchandise available for purchase and proceeds go directly to programs and services for survivors of sexual abuse and assault.

Visit the show on Friday, October 1st from 11am to 7pm and Saturday, October 2nd from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free, and food and beverages are available for purchase. The Pavilion at John Knox Village is located at 520 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081.

More upcoming shows managed by IBD Promotions:

• November 5-6, 2021 Fall Harvest Holiday Art & Craft Show

• December 3-4, 2021 ‘Tis the Season Art & Craft Show

• March 11-12, 2022 Raspberry Spring Expo

• July 22-23, 2022 Summer Chill Art & Craft Expo

For more information about IBD Promotions and art and craft events, visit www.ibdpromotions.com or call Keith or Wanda Davenport at 816-463-3319.

For more information about Oktoberfest Art & Craft Show visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/660704011104854/

For more information about MOCSA: https://www.mocsa.org.