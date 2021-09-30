By Fred Liggett

North Kansas City at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

It’s homecoming time at the Home of the Tigers who will be tested this week by the Hornets from NKC. The Hornets are coming in at 3-2 following a win over Staley. The Tigers came within a touchdown of winning last week against Park Hill. The Tigers have been tested by three ranked teams so far in 2021 and that will serve them well with a win on this night.

Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

The Broncos used every ounce of effort last week in a thrilling OT win over Blue Valley North. This week’s assignment is easier but the Wildcats are at home and a rival. Don’t think the Broncos who enter at 5-0 will overlook Blue Springs and will score a win in this one.

Lee’s Summit West at Rockhurst (Jake’s Take)

LS West hits the road to take on Rockhurst this week. Both teams come into the matchup with a couple of losses on the year. In what I think will be an evenly matched game, I’m taking the Titans to win it, final score LS West 24, Rockhurst 20.

Ray-Pec at Blue Springs South

After a two straight losses the Ray-Pec Panthers showed last week they are still a formidable foe in a win over LS West. It’s up to the Jaguars this week to spring an upset at home. The Panthers have righted their ship and it will show with another win this week this one coming on the road.

Raytown at Belton

A good Class 5 match up here with the 2-1 Raytown Blue Jays making the trip south to play the 4-1 Belton Pirates. The Blue Jays had a couple of weeks off but showed no rust in a close loss last week to Blue Valley West. The Pirates lone loss came last week on the road and will find the right antidote to win at home this week.

St. Michael’s at Diamond (Game on Saturday at 1p)

Fans will have to wait till Saturday to see this one but when they do it will be an entertaining contest. The Guardians, winners of 2 straight, head south 2+ hours to visit Diamond with a record of 3-2. St. Michael’s have put 40+ points on the board in two straight games and this high powered offense will get them another win this week.

Summit Christian at University Academy (Game on Saturday at 1p)

Another Saturday afternoon game for the Eagles as they visit South Kansas City to play the 3-2 Gryphons. No matter Summit Christian, at 4-1, is on a roll and will return home with another win when the clock strikes all zeros.

William Chrisman at Raytown South

The Chrisman Bears are feeling good as they enter this week’s game after winning the annual Wagon Wheel Trophy last week. Now that the Bears have bragging rights over their chief rival Truman, they visit winless Ray South. Expect the Bears to keep the good vibes going for at least another week thanks to a road win in this one.

Tennessee at Mizzou (Game on Saturday at 11am)

It’s time for the SEC Home opener for Mizzou and also time for another win for the Tigers. Both the Tigers and Volunteers enter at 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in SEC play. The Tigers know they can ill afford to fall to 0-2 in conference play and will do what needs to be done to avoid a costly loss at home. Tigers Take Tennessee in a close one.

