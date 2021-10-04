Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a work session at the Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 NW Innovation Parkway on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs, where you may access the entire board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri Innovation Campus, 1101 NW Innovation Parkway, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

This meeting is open to the public. Masks are required per health orders.

October 7, 2021 5:30 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 Bond Refinance

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.