October 9, 2021

By Fred Liggett

The Kansas City Chiefs get to play host to a football game and so much more this week as they play the Buffalo Bills in primetime. Yes, the Bills who last saw Kansas City on January 24 of this year to play the AFC championship game and left after watching the Chiefs begin to celebrate a trip to Super Bowl 55.

The NFL schedule has the Chiefs set to play three times on Sunday Night football on NBC this season with only one of them being played in Kansas City. Expect Chiefs fans to be well aware of this fact as they enter GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer loud and often under the bright lights on primetime television. The Chiefs first appearance on the top rated program on television ended with a 36-35 loss at Baltimore.

Since the week two loss in Baltimore most of the United States may have missed the comeback that Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has made since his costly fumble in that game. Helaire has rushed for 202 yards in the Chiefs last two games. Bouncing back from the early season setback by Helaire is a key for the Chiefs success against the Bills. Last season the Chiefs played the Bills in October and won 26-17 thanks in large part to Helaire’s 161 yard rushing effort.

Much like the Chiefs season opener against the Cleveland Browns the Chiefs get to host a team they eliminated in the playoffs. The Chiefs won the opener 33-29 showing the Browns have more work to do to be the best in the AFC. Now here come the Bills who are working hard to “take that next step” and advance to the team’s first Super Bowl since the 1990’s. Head Coach Sean McDermott has another year working with QB Josh Allen and overseeing his development. The Bills come to Kansas City with a 3-1 record and it’s the defense that is making headlines for them so far in 2021. The Bills have shutout two teams this season, one of them just last week in a 40-0 rout over Houston. The other was a 35-0 beating on the road at Miami.

The Chiefs high powered offense who has put 24 points or more on board in every game this season will give a stern test to the Bills defense. Adding to the list of Chiefs offensive threats is something no one wants to see but yet the Chiefs have done just that with activating WR Josh Gordon. Gordon is expected to make his Chiefs debut at some point against the Bills. Chiefs concerns rest on the defense side of the ball with injuries to Chris Jones (wrist), Frank Clark (hamstring) and Willie Gay (turf toe).

Last season the Chiefs enjoyed wins over Buffalo by scores of 26-17 and 38-24. The numbers will be different this time but not the outcome as the Bills leave Kansas City disappointed yet again. Chiefs improve to 3-2 on this Sunday Night. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.