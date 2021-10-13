Photo by Kim Fritchie Left to right: Don Cameron Thomson (Class of 1959), Susan Place Simms (Class of 1959), Dr. Heather Lyons-Burney (Class of 1986), Dr. Rebekkah Johnson Stuteville (Class of 1997) Not pictured: Ray Betts Davis (Class of 1915)

October 2, 2021

By Kim Fritchie

Five Lee’s Summit High School graduates were inducted into the LSHS Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Saturday, Sept. 25. Ray Betts Davis (Class of 1915) was inducted posthumously, along with Dr. Rebekkah Johnson Stuteville (1987), Dr. Heather Lyons-Burney (1986), Susan Place Sims (1959), and Don Cameron Thomson (1959)

Approximately 80 guests attended the Banquet and Induction in the LSHS Cafeteria and Lecture Hall. Dr. Darrel Nelson and the Honorable Cindy Martin served as the emcees for the event. Dr. Kari Harrison, Principal, welcomed the guests and provided closing remarks which included information on the $80 million renovation project currently under way at the high school.

Dr. Bud Hertzog provided the Invocation, and Hall of Fame members in attendance welcomed the new inductees by placing a LSHS Hall of Fame Medallion on each recipient. Videos were produced by current LSHS Production students which highlighted each inductee’s accomplishments. In addition, the emcees provided detailed introductions of each candidate and then presented them with engraved pewter platters. The inductees made acceptance speeches highlighting special teachers and events from their high school years.

The Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for the 2022 class. The link to the nomination forms can be found on Lee’s Summit High School’s website http://lshs.lsr7.org/hoflshs/index.html, and nominations are due Nov. 15, 2021. Nominees must have graduated from Lee’s Summit High School at least 10 years prior to induction and both living and deceased alumni may be considered for induction into the Hall of Fame.

The following criteria will be considered for induction into the Hall of Fame:

• The individual will have achieved success in community or in civic activities and will have contributed significantly to public service or society.

• The individual serves as a model of integrity for young people.

• The individual will have achieved success in his or her career, scholastic achievements, or other significant areas.