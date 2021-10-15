By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

Park Hill visits Lee’s Summit one more time in the 2021 season. After starting the year at LS West with a loss the Trojans returned later and won at Lee’s Summit. This week they meet the Broncos who are coming in off from their first loss on the season. The host Broncos will return to the win column with a well-earned win on this night.

Lee’s Summit at Park Hill South – (Jake’s Take)

A great matchup this week in what seems to be two evenly matched teams. Both come into the game undefeated in conference play. I think it goes down to the wire, but I’m picking the home crowd advantage to be the difference. Final score, Park Hill South – 28, Lee’s Summit – 25.

Lee’s Summit West at Liberty North

Liberty North won a big game in Lee’s Summit last week, this week they just want to beat a team from the city as the Titans head north to play them. Both teams are coming in off from a win and are feeling pretty good. It will be a close one but when it’s done the Eagles will still be feeling good thanks to another victory.

Hogan Prep at St. Michael (Game played at LS West)

Coming off from a road win where the Guardians scored 69 points they will try to score enough to win at home against the Rams. Both teams enter at 4-2 and need a win to help their district standings. This week St. Michael’s will not score 69 points but will score enough to get a fifth win on the season.

Summit Christian at Warrensburg

Coming off from a big win that netted the Eagles a conference championship it’s time for a road trip to an unfamiliar place down 50 highway. SCA needed an opponent for this week and found the 3-3 Tigers willing to play. When it’s all over the Eagles won’t be feeling as good as last week thanks to a road loss.

Platte County at Raytown South

The Cardinals take their home field searching for their first win on the year. The visiting Platte County Pirates arrive after shutting out their last two opponents. When the scoreboard hits all zeros it’s the Pirates scoring a road win.

Raytown at Grain Valley

This one will be a fun one to watch with the 3-2 Blue Jays visiting the 4-3 Eagles. Raytown is ranked and for good reason but this road trip won’t end well as the host Eagles will take this one.

Liberty at Ray-Pec

A real treat for high school football fans here with Liberty on a four-game winning streak visiting Ray-Pec who is riding a three-game winning streak. The Blue Jays won’t go down easily but it’s the Panthers who will survive for the win.

Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

An annual tradition with city bragging rights on the line. Expect another close hard hitting edition this year as both teams look to rebound from what has been a tough season. When it’s over the home crowd will be happy as the Wildcats grab a hold of the bragging rights this year.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by Jake Hensiek of Keller Williams Real Estate located at 3751 NE Ralph Powell Road in Lee’s Summit.