September 19, 1949 ~ October 15, 2021

Karen Dianne Moulder

Karen Dianne Moulder, 72, of Blue Springs, Missouri, formerly of Lee’s Summit, was born September 19, 1949, in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Lee W. and Pauline G. (Tummons) Highfill. She departed this life Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Blue Springs surrounded with love and family.

Karen was a 1967 graduate of Lee’s Summit High School. She worked at Western Electric while attending Central Missouri State University Teachers’ College from where she earned her Teaching Certificate. She later earned her Master of Science degree in education.

On July 5, 1981, she was united in marriage to Gary Miachel Moulder in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Karen was a teacher for 30 years, during which she enriched the lives of hundreds of students. The majority of her career was spent as a first-grade teacher in the Pleasant Hill R-III School District. She retired after the 2003-2004 school year. She was an active member of the Abundant Life Church in Lee’s Summit. She and Gary attended the Cracked Pots Sunday School class and she enjoyed gathering with a group of other retired teachers from Pleasant Hill, affectionately known as the Old Hens. She enjoyed her church, traveling, cooking and trying new recipes, and cheering on the Kansas City Royals. She treasured spending time with her family and dear friends. She was a true example of servant leadership, frequently making meals for those who were sick, elderly, or disabled, driving people to appointments, lending a sympathetic ear, and serving in the widows and the children’s ministries.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents and her three siblings, Beverly Peterson, Jerry Highfill, and Pamela Jenkins.

She is survived by her husband, Gary of the home; her children and grandchildren; Eric Moulder and his son, Matthew of Clearwater, Florida, Erin (and Aaron) Dunn and their children, Tyler and Lilly of Blue Springs, and Allicia (and George) Girvan and their children, Caleb and Joshua of Zionsville, Indiana, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at the funeral home. Pastor Phil Hopper will officiate. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Casket bearers are Aaron Dunn, George Girvan, Tyler Dunn, Caleb Girvan, Joshua Girvan, and Dustin Highfill. Honorary casket bearer is Kenneth Moulder.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Abundant Life Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550.