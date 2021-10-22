By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

After the team’s first defeat of the season the LS North Broncos righted the ship with a shutout win last week. The Titans return home for Senior Night and the chance to improve the team’s seeding for the playoffs that start next week. The 7-1 Broncos had an impressive win at home last Friday, this week it will be an impressive win on the road.

Staley at Lee’s Summit (Jake’s Take)

Staley travels to Lee’s Summit to take on the hometown Tigers. Staley comes into the matchup winning two in a row. But I think Lee’s Summit ends that streak. Final score, Lee’s Summit – 30, Staley – 21.

Kansas City Central at Summit Christian

The Eagles are on a roll as they come home after a big road win last week at Warrensburg. The week before that Summit Christian won the Crossroads Conference title. The Eagles, at 7-1, will continue rolling into the post-season with an easy win at home.

Windsor at St. Michael’s (Game played at LS North)

The Guardians after starting the season off at 0-2 have won five straight games. Last week SMA won a homecoming game played at LS West. This week the Guardians win on Senior Night in a game played at LS North.

Liberty North at Blue Springs South

Liberty North seems to do everything well as they enter this one at 6-1 and on a six-game winning streak. Coming off from scoring 38 points in 2 straight games the Eagles will do it again this week with a win over the Jaguars.

Ray-Pec at Park Hill

After two straight losses to fall to 2-2, the Ray Pec Panthers have impressively won four in a row. The Panthers look to enter the playoffs on a high note and will get it with a road win up north against the Trojans.

Blue Springs at Rockhurst

The Wildcats are feeling good after winning the battle of Blue Springs last week. Rockhurst is feeling bad as they enter this matchup with a 3-5 mark. The host Hawklets will be the ones feeling good after this one thanks to an offense that will lead them to victory.

Truman at Raytown

The Blue Jays return home after a couple of losses to a pair of tough teams. The task this week eases up quite a bit as they host the winless Truman Patriots. Raytown will get the much needed victory they crave when this one is done.

Raytown South at Ruskin

A battle here with two teams impacted by COVID by losing some scheduled games this season. The Cardinals have yet to win a game while Ruskin has just a single victory so far in 2021. Ray South first year head coach William Harris gets his first win at his alma mater thanks to a Cardinals road win on this night.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by Jake Hensiek of Keller Williams Real Estate located at 3751 NE Ralph Powell Road in Lee’s Summit.