October 23, 2021

Sink your teeth into some ghoulish goodies that are sure to be a smash for your monster bash! Halloween is right around the corner, and what’s better than finding fun ways to serve up spooky eats and treats at your next celebration? Halloween doesn’t have to be all about candy. Our Hy-Vee Seasons magazine October issue is packed with recipes that will either send chills down your spine or take the fright out of your night with kid-approved treats.

Check out these fun tips to serve up spooky treats for Halloween:

• Use black food coloring to draw faces on pancakes to make them look like jack-o’-lanterns.

• Arrange Kit Kats in a pie to look like tombstones.

• Stuff mozzarella pearls inside of olives to look like eyeballs.

• Use a bat, witch or pumpkin cookie cutter and use on cheese slices for fun Halloween cheese shapes.

• “Mummify” hotdogs with strips of crescent dough to make mummy hotdogs.

• Use googly eyes and construction paper or a black sharpie to decorate drink cups or fruit cups.

Get your party brewing with these recipes!

Vampire Hearts

Serves 8

All You Need:

1 (15-oz.) pkg Hy-Vee ready-to-bake 9-in. pie crusts

8 tsp That’s Smart cherry pie filling

1 egg, beaten

1 (1.5-oz) Kit Kat milk chocolate candy bar

3-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter

All you do:

Preheat oven to 375 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Unroll pie crusts on a lightly floured surface. Cut 8 hearts from each crust using a 3-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter. Brush edges of 8 hearts with water, place 1 rounded teaspoon cherry pie filling in the center of each. Top with remaining 8 heart crusts. Crimp edges with fork. Place on prepared baking sheet. Make ½-inch slit in to right corner of each heart. Lightly brush hearts with beaten egg. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until lightly brown. Cool completely on wire rack. Break apart Kit Kat bar. Cut each stick in half; insert 1 piece into each pastry slit.

Zombie Pasta Cups

Serves 4

All You Need:

½ (16-oz) pkg Hy-Vee rigatoni pasta

4 (6-oz) ramekins

1 cup Gustare Vita tomato basil pasta sauce

¼ cup Hy-Vee finely shredded Parmesan cheese

Mozzarella pearls

Hy-Vee sliced ripe olives

Green bell pepper, sliced into strips

All you do:

Preheat oven to 400 F. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Place half of pasta in 4 ramekins. Stand remaining pasta up vertically in ramekins. Top each ramekin with ¼ cup pasta sauce and 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese. Add mozzarella pearls and sliced olives for eyes. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until heated through. Insert 2 pepper strips into each ramekin for arms.

