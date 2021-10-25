August 28, 1930 ~ October 24, 2021

Norma J. Browning passed away on October 24, 2021 in Lee’s Summit, MO.

Norma was born August 28, 1930 to Eugene and Myrle (Lynn) Paur.

Norma grew up in Cass County and attended Archie Schools in Archie, MO. She moved to Lee’s Summit with her parents and graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1948. Norma remained in Lee’s Summit until her death.

Norma spent most of her lifetime in Lee’s Summit, MO. She met the love of her life in 1948 and they married in December 1950. They were together for 62 years before Junior’s passed away in 2012. Junior joined the service in 1951 and was stationed in California where Norma followed him to be by his side during basic training. When he was sent to Japan, she moved back to Lee’s Summit and waited patiently for his return.

Norma loved to play basketball and was an excellent bowler. She loved to dance and was found at lots of dances out on the dance floor.

Norma and Junior were members of the Lee’s Summit Saddle Club for several years. Their love of horses led them to begin racing thoroughbreds.

Norma worked in bookkeeping. Her last job was at Old Mill Grain and Seed.

She was a member of the Longview Baptist Church in Lee’s Summit, MO.

Norma was proceeded in death by her husband, Frances “Junior” Browning in 2012. Her parents Eugene and Myrle (Lynn) Paur. Sister Edith Noell and Brother Harry Paur.

Norma leaves behind a nephew Gene Noell and wife Sheila of Harrisonville. Nephew Jeff Banes and friend Spencer Colliatie. A dear sister-in-law Jan Cobb and 2 sister-in- laws Donna Banes of Oregon and Sharon Schwindler of Florida. She leaves numerous friends and family.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday October 27, 2021 at Langsford Funeral Home. Visitation will start one hour before the service at 1:00 PM.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063