By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

Ozark at Lee’s Summit North (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

Fresh off a victory over a rival the LS North Broncos begin post-season play at home against the 3-6 Ozark Tigers. The Broncos come in at 8-1 and have scored 38 points each of the last two weeks for a pair of victories. This week the Broncos won’t need 38 points to gain another win this one coming in the district playoffs.

Lee’s Summit at Joplin

This may not be the best time for anyone to play the Tigers. Lee’s Summit went on the road two weeks ago and took a 7-0 team to OT before losing, then came home last week and put 56 points on the board for an easy win. The host Joplin Eagles have scored 41 or more points in six of their victories this season. Expect a high scoring evening here with the Eagles coming away with the win.

Lee’s Summit West at Nixa (Jake’s Take)

Lee’s Summit West travels to Nixa in the opening round of the playoffs. West’s last two opponents of Lee’s Summit North and Liberty North are two of the best in KC. I think those two games, despite losses, ready the Titans to start post-season play and grab a win. I’m going Lee’s Summit West 28 Nixa 26.

Lexington at St. Michael (Game Played at Lee’s Summit HS)

The Guardians head into the playoffs with a home loss last week and a record of 5-3. St. Michael’s stay at home this week to host Lexington a team that has struggled this season. The Guardians thanks to an offense led by a veteran core will score a win in this one.

Summit Christian Academy – Bye week (Next game on Fri. Nov. 5th at Center)

Blue Springs at Liberty North

The Wildcats are playing the best football now they have all year. Playing Rockhurst to within a touchdown last week and before that winning bragging rights with a win over rival BS South. No one in the state of Missouri has got in the way of Liberty North this season and that won’t change here as the Wildcats end their season this week.

Blue Springs South at Park Hill South

The Jaguars hit the road for a district playoff opener in a battle of teams called South. The Jags enter at 0-9 while Park Hill South has been dominant enough to win a conference title and stand at 9-0. Park Hill will prove they are the better South team on this night and advance in the playoffs.

Springfield Kickapoo at Ray-Pec

Winners of five straight, the Ray-Pec Panthers enter state playoffs at home against the Kickapoo Chiefs. The Panthers are the defending state champions and they won’t relinquish the title on this night by scoring an opening round victory.

Raytown South at Belton

It’s been a tough season for the Cardinals who open district playoffs with a record of 0-8. Visiting the Belton Pirates who enter at 6-3 won’t make things easier as the 2021 season comes to an end here for Ray South.

Truman at Raytown

The Raytown Blue Jays experienced post-season success last year and look to do the same this season. The Blue Jays are 4-3 entering district playoffs hosting a team they just beat last week 56-7. No surprise if the score is similar on this night as the Blue Jays advance to play again next week.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by Jake Hensiek of Keller Williams Real Estate located at 3751 NE Ralph Powell Road in Lee’s Summit.