October 30, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs Hometown Hero award presented by GEHA wants to recognize the extraordinary people who are finding meaningful ways to impact their community every day.

The Hometown Hero award recognizes front-line workers, federal employees like postal workers, who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in the community and impact lives positively in the Kansas City area.

The program is bringing some of our finest public servants and front-line workers into the spotlight at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium throughout the season.

Submissions are calling attention to front-line workers, Federal Employees, teachers, or first responders who are making a difference in the lives of others.

The application submission process is a season-long rolling process. The selection process takes about 2-3 weeks to plan appropriately for an in-game feature. Submissions can be made here.

The promotion began on August 9th and runs through December 5th, 2021.

Headquartered in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, GEHA is one of the largest employers in the Kansas City metro area. For more information, visit geha.com.