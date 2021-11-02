October 30, 2021

In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country.

Now in its seventh year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

The Day of Service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a location and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required.

There are seven participating offices in the Kansas City area:

7524 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66112

6262 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154

3110 Nieder Rd, Lawrence, KS 66047

3503 W Broadway Blvd, Sedalia, MO 65301

701 Markey Pkwy, Belton, MO 64012

3901 S Bolger Rd, Independence, MO 64055

1680 NW Chipman Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081

Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.

Visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com to learn more.

