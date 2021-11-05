By Fred Liggett

Ray-Pec at LS North (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

Back on Sept. 17th the Broncos played host to the Panthers and made a statement with a convincing 41-14 win that night. Since then the defending Class 6 state champions have reeled off six straight wins. Now Ray-Pec, at 8-2, visits the Broncos again this time for the right to advance in the district playoffs. The final score will be closer the second time around but the winner remains the same as the Broncos win again and improve to 10-1.

Lawson at St. Michael (Jake’s Take) – Game played at Raytown South HS

St. Michael vs Lawson in the second round of the playoffs features a battle of small class schools. St. Michael has been steady this year and shows it can really score. I think they lean on that offense against Lawson. I’m taking St. Michael’s 38 Lawson 20.

Summit Christian at Center

In a rare meeting between two teams who both are coming off from a bye week the Eagles visit Center in a district semi-final round game. Summit Christian, the third seed, has already won one game at Center which occurred on Sept.11 when they beat Hogan Prep 33-8. Center, the second seed, is 5-3 and two losses coming to Lincoln Prep and Odessa to Class 3 powerhouses. With two weeks to prepare for the game expect these two well-rested teams to play a close one with the host Yellowjackets coming away with the win.

Belton at Raytown

Got a good one here in Class 5 District playoffs with 7-3 Belton coming to play 5-3 Raytown at Ted Chittwood Stadium. The Blue Jays have played two fewer games this season than the Pirates due to the pandemic but both teams have enjoyed similar seasons. Raytown is coming off from two easy wins over Truman and will have more trouble handling Belton but in the end will do just enough for a victory.

Mizzou at Georgia

Just four days ago the first CFP or College Football Playoff rankings was announced and it found the Georgia Bulldogs ranked first. Yes, the Bulldogs are 8-0, on top of the SEC, is set to host the Tigers who enter at 4-4. The Tigers have used RB Tyler Badie for success on offense but the Bulldogs defense will provide quite a challenge to have another successful afternoon. Don’t see the Tigers rolling over but I don’t expect to see them win either as Mizzou takes a road loss in SEC East Division play.

Green Bay at Kansas City (Celebrity Forecaster, NBC41 Sports, Aaron Ladd)

The Kansas City Chiefs still have major problems. A three-point win in primetime did little to ease frustrations around the team and its inconsistencies. The only thing consistent about KC, seems to be turnovers. The Chiefs lead the league with 19 giveaways and are sure to lose the ball at least once against the Aaron Rodgers-less Pack. Packers over the Chiefs in a close one 27-24.

