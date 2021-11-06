July 3, 1991 ~ November 3, 2021

William Rollie Wallace “Will”, 30, November 3, 2021

Will was born on July 3, 1991, in Independence, Missouri, son to Paul and Stephanie (Skinner) Wallace.

He graduated from Raytown High School then took courses at Longview Community College.

Will was a Lab Technician at Root Dental Laboratory by day, and a rock star by night. He was adventurous, funny, witty, compassionate, sarcastic, sensitive, caring , hilarious, loyal, cat dad, lover, fiancé, caretaker, and dragon slayer. He did not mean to blow your mind, but that stuff happened all the time. There wasn’t much that he wasn’t capable of; he was a big chunk of awesome!

Will was the dungeon master of a D&D campaign. He also loved theatre, music, reading, history, science, plus singing and running sound in Sass Monkey (a band of which he and his fiancé, Kristen, is a member). He was a true entertainer with the best air guitar and dance moves. Will enjoyed video games, and spending time with friends and family. He loved adventures and nature; adored hiking, the forest, plant-life, and mountains. He also enjoyed cuddling with his fiancé, watching movies/shows, and of course, Chipotle. He loved playing “dinosaur” for his nieces and nephews.

Will was selfless, mischievous, rambunctious, the life of the party (He WAS the party!) who was himself, no matter what. His magnetic personality could unapologetically draw people in at a moment’s notice. He would be there, and do anything, for the people who he loved. He was nice to every stranger. He was a beautiful soul and a great loss to all. His everlasting imprint and memory will carry on forever. Loved, always.

He is survived by his parents, Paul and Stephanie Wallace; sister, Ashley (Von) Hansen; brother, Jesse (Sarah) Wallace; fiancé, Kristen Cox; nieces and nephews, Cage, Rallie, Lilly, Jack, and Halle; his grandmother Stella Skinner; aunts and uncles Christina and John Ebert, Tim Skinner, Tammy and Rick Siebert, and Theresa Achille. He also leaves behind many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather’s Rollie Skinner, Jr and William H. Wallace as well as his grandmother Virginia Wallace.

A visitation will be held on Monday November 8, 2021 at 6-8pm, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, with funeral service at 10am Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Speaks Suburban Chapel.

Family does request all who are in attendance to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.