November 6, 2021

By Fred Liggett

Ever had a really fun experience or a truly wonderful visit to some place and thought I would like an “Extra” helping of what just happened? Welcome this week to an NFL version of that something “extra” as the NFL paired the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs together when the league moved to a new 17 game schedule this season. Once it was confirmed the league had the players approval to expand the season by one game the Chiefs were given the task of playing traditional NFC power Green Bay.

The decision to put these two teams together came from Championship Sunday in January 2021 when the Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 to win the AFC title, but the Packers came up short to Tampa Bay 31-26 to win the NFC title. Without the predicted Chiefs/Packers Super Bowl the thought became schedule a game in the 2021 regular season and it may turn out to be a Super Bowl preview. When viewers tune in to watch this “extra” game the fans & the NFL may not enjoy what they see as originally thought earlier this year.

The Chiefs enter the Extra game with a 4-4 record and in need of a win to keep pace with others in the AFC or a return trip to the playoffs could be in real jeopardy. The Packers are trying to do their part to live up to the hype by coming to KC with a four game lead in the NFC North division with a 7-1 record. However this Extra game will be played without Packers QB Aaron Rodgers after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday. Not only is the team’s superstar QB out but WR Davante Adams & C Josh Meyers are also expected to miss out on the fun Sunday.

The Chiefs/Packers “extra” game is headlining the 14 game NFL schedule this weekend and here in KC to cover it is FOX networks top crew of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews. The game was dubbed by some as the “State Farm Game” as Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Packers QB Rodgers are both pitchmen for the insurance company. Instead the Chiefs will face QB Jordan Love making his first NFL start.

Expect to hear a lot during this Extra game about ties the Chiefs or Head Coach Andy Reid has to Green Bay. Reid who spent 7 seasons, from 1992-98, as an Assistant with the Packers could tie legendary Green Bay coach Curly Lambeau in NFL career victories with a win on Sunday. Don’t be surprised to see during the broadcast clips of Super Bowl 1 when both Kansas City and Green Bay did make the Super Bowl in the same year.

The Chiefs so far have enjoyed success against NFC teams this season by beating members of the NFC East. The Packers are a beat up team right now and the mid week distraction of Rodgers going onto the Covid-19 list leaving the QB job to Love presents an opportunity for the Chiefs to win a home game they ordinarily wouldn’t play. While the players and the records may not be what everyone was expecting from this extra game the Chiefs will benefit by picking up an extra win this season.

That’s What I REID Into It for this week.