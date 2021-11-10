November 3, 1942 ~ November 8, 2021

Ronald Lee Dyer

Ronald Lee Dyer, 79, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away peacefully in his home on November 8, 2021. Ron was born on November 3, 1942, to Herbert & Dorothy (Nichols) Dyer in Kansas City, Missouri. Ron grew up and graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri in 1960.

Ron Married Evelyn “Sue” Fann on November 18, 1966. They met as schoolmates, became friends and were strong partners in marriage for 55 years. Ron and Sue were blessed with 2 beautiful children Ronnie and Ruth, and they would raise their family in Lee’s Summit, Missouri as well.

With only a high school education, Ron became an entrepreneur and started Dyer Oil. He ran the filling station at the corner of N 291 & 50 Highway for 10+ years along-side his wife, Sue. It was a “family” business with his son Ronnie tending to the gas pumps and daughter Ruth working the convenience store. While they may have helped themselves to some candy or the occasional hot dog, Ron pass on his strong work ethic and professionalism to them through this business. Ron had such a strong work ethic, he simply wouldn’t retire and continued to work full time at R&D/Leverage.

Ron loved Classic cars and would drive for hours on road tours with the family. It would be nothing to load everyone in the car, drive to Denver, eat at Casa Bonita and drive back to KC in a day or two. Ron also loved music. It’s a safe bet he knew every lyric or artist to every song in the 50’s & 60’s (even some 70’s.) Not a lot of people know, but he could sing. He took his family to places like the famed Graceland & Twitty City to pass along some culture.

Golf was also a passion for Ron. Part of Shamrock Hills golf course is named after him (for not so illustrious reasons) and his family would often plan holiday dinners and occasions around his tee times. In his “spare time,” Ron loved doing yard work and keeping his lawn immaculate. That was a trait he passed to his daughter. He loved watching his Kansas City Royals, Chiefs and favorite NASCAR drivers and he really loved in sitting in the stadium suites with free food & drink. His beer of choice was Budweiser (or Bud Lite.) His son-in-law (Tom) is a homebrewer & Ron’s favorite beer was the one that taste the most like Bud.

Later in life he was blessed with the greatest gift his granddaughter, Veronica. They were the best of friends. Ron’s love language was playing practical jokes and he love playing tricks on her. There will never be any doubt that he cares for her greatly and he will be with her through her life. Veronica will miss, but fondly remember and love her “Grandpa Goofball.”

Ron was also a proud member of the Army Reserves and always respected those who served in our Military.

Dad, thanks for “TCB.” Thank you, thank you very much.

An open house Celebration Of Life will be held at Shamrock Hills Golf Course on December 3, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Shamrock is located at 3161 South 291 Hwy, Lee’s Summit, MO.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents Herbert Dyer and Dorothy (Nichols) Dyer.

He is survived by his wife Evelyn Sue Dyer. Son Ronnie (Rachel) Dyer; Daughter Ruth (Tom) Metzner and favorite Granddaughter Veronica Dyer. He will be truly missed by many other family and friends.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd.,

Kansas City, MO 64149. 816-761-6272