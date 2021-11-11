Barry Andrew Beall, 63, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

A visitation was held November 6, 2021 at the Atkinson Funeral Home in Harrisonville, MO. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Summer of 2022. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, are suggested to MusiCares, www.musicares.org/donations.

Barry was born in San Diego, California, he was the son of Lt. Commander (Ret.) Thomas Joseph Beall and Mary M. (Dyke) Beall. He was the second boy of five children. He attended Fountain Valley High School and graduated with the Class of 1976.

He married Cheri Kasmarsik in 1979 and they had two daughters. They relocated from California, where they grew up, in 1980 to Barry’s mom’s hometown of Lee’s Summit, MO, where he spent 20 years. His early career was spent in the Trucking & Transportation Industry, where he worked for Southside Distributors, Consolidated Freightways, American Freightways, and FedEx. Following his divorce, he went on to live in several cities around the US, before settling in Phoenix, AZ, close to his parents. There, he started a successful executive transportation business, First Class Executive Limo, LLC, in 2003. He served as Secretary to the Arizona Limousine Association and won the 2013 Limousine and Sedan Operator and Chauffeur of the Year Award from the Taxi, Limousine, and Paratransit Association. In 2015, after closing his business, he moved back to Lee’s Summit, MO to be closer to his children, sister, and mom. He made the decision to retire in 2020 and still enjoyed driving for Uber and Lyft part-time.

Barry loved to cook and always enjoyed a nice meal out with friends, his family, or his kids. He hid a jigsaw puzzle under the bed on a board, which he’d slide out, hanging over the edge of the bed working late into the night. He was not often without an iced tea from QuikTrip, sometimes stopping several times a day for a refill. He loved going to the movie theater, mostly for the popcorn, even when he’d often fall asleep. He was an avid sports fan of all sports, but had a special fondness for baseball. He loved going to a game and was lucky enough to attend multiple World Series and Championship Series games. He also shared the 2009 All-Star Game experience with his daughter, Kristi, in St. Louis, which was the ultimate experience for any fan, but especially amazing to share together.

The thing Barry will most be remembered for was his passionate love of music. Live music, local music, rock n’ roll, jazz, blues…you name it, he loved it. He raised his kids going for long drives, “shaking up the oil & the gas,” and turning the music up loud. He took an interest in the music they listened to and would often sing loudly walking them through the mall as teens, much to their embarrassment. He gave lessons on the history of Led Zeppelin and waxed poetic about the genius of John Bonham. He traveled all over the country, seeking out music history and live shows. In the days preceding his death, he had one last rock n’ roll ride to see J.J. Grey & Mofro and The Rolling Stones. Barry often said, “Turn Up the Music and Rock On,” and he sure did just that.

He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. Beall.

He is survived by his mother, Mary M. Beall; siblings: Joseph Beall, Marisha Beall (Sam Sirhed), Margaret Beall, and Russell Beall (Annie); along with his children, Kristi (Gareth) Addis and Melissa (Joshua Sr.) Ruth; grandchildren: Joshua Jr., Talis, and Nolan Ruth, who he loved dearly and was fiercely proud; as well as, nieces Nicole and Lauren and nephew Kevin Beall; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Arrangements: Atkinson Funeral Home, 600 West Wall Street, Harrisonville, MO 64701 (816) 380-3268