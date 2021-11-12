The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Coach of the Week honors for the tenth and final week of the season. The awards go to Summit Christian Academy coach Todd Berck (Missouri) and Blue Valley West High School coach Josh Koerkenmeier (Kansas).

Todd Berck

As a result of this honor, both schools will receive a $500 player health and safety grant from the Hunt Family Foundation. Additionally, both coaches will be presented congratulatory footballs autographed by Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and a certificate recognizing their selection. Both coaches are now qualified for the Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award, which will be voted on later this fall. The Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award is selected by a panel comprised of the Missouri and Kansas Boards from the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association and will be presented at the Simone Awards during the week of December 6th.

Summit Christian Academy beat Center 23-18 to advance to the Class 3 District 7 championship game against Pleasant Hill High School. The win moved the Eagles to 9-1 on the season and put them in the title game for the fourth-straight year.

“What a great honor to be chosen as KC Chiefs Coach of the Week,” Berck said. “It is really a reflection of how hard my coaches and players work and their dedication to the SCA football program. Summit Christian Academy is a great place to coach, and there are some great things happening here. We are excited to see how God moves with the addition of our new fieldhouse and activities center that is under construction. I would like to thank the KC Chiefs organization and Coach Reid for this recognition. It is as an honor and a privilege to be considered for this award.”

Blue Valley West defeated rival Blue Valley High School 35-28 to advance to the Kansas Class 6A quarterfinals. The win avenged an earlier 23-17 loss three weeks earlier.

“I appreciate the honor, but this is a direct reflection of all the hard work put in by our players and coaching staff,” Koerkenmeier said. “They continue to work hard to get better every week and this award shows the progress they are making. I am very fortunate to get to work with them.”

In its 25th season, the 2021 High School Coach of the Week is a joint initiative of the Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football League. This program is designed to recognize and reward Kansas City area high school coaches for superior performance on a weekly basis while honoring individuals who are shaping today’s youth and tomorrow’s leaders.

The Kansas City Chiefs partner with PrepsKC to select Coaches of the Week from Missouri and Kansas each week. PrepsKC is the only complete multimedia coverage of high school football in the Kansas City Metro. For the last 12 years it has combined a dynamic web site, weekly magazine and comprehensive weekly radio show. More information about PrepsKC, including scores, schedules and coverage can be found at www.prepskc.com.