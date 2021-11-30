November 27, 2021

By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

Coming off from back-to-back Super Bowl appearances the 2021 season was destined to be a memorable one for the Kansas City Chiefs. With six primetime games whatever the Chiefs did would be noticed by far more than just those located in the KC metro area. 11 games into the season the Chiefs have created many memories for the team’s rabid fan base.

The season opener on Sept. 12 was against the Cleveland Browns. The Chiefs found themselves down 29-20 with a shade over 10 mins left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs would start their fourth quarter comeback magic thanks to a small arm waving at QB Patrick Mahomes from way down the field. Mahomes saw the arm raised on WR Tyreek Hill and found Hill for a 75 yard TD pass. Chiefs were 1-0 afterwards just like everyone thought. The Chiefs first road trip took them to Baltimore where a costly fumble by RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire prevented the Chiefs to attempt a game-winning field goal. Chiefs would lose 36-35.

The Chiefs came home the next week to host divisional foe LA Chargers. Four turnovers would spell doom for the host Chiefs as they came up short 30-24. Immediately following the game Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid wasn’t feeling well and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Reid returned to work two days later and began a press conference with “my injury report.” Week four of the season the Chiefs visited Philadelphia and found the city of brotherly love to their liking and won 42-30 thanks to Mahomes throwing five TD passes. Then it was back home for the Chiefs to host an AFC title game rematch against Buffalo. On the big stage of Sunday Night Football fans endured a one-hour weather delay before the Chiefs fell 38-20.

Things got better for the Chiefs near the nation’s capitol the very next week. Chiefs dominated Washington 31-13 to go 3-3. The Chiefs stayed on the road the next week to play the Titans and after a four-sack performance the Titans won easily 27-3. Chiefs needed a quick boost and got it in week 8 thanks to a 20-17 win on a Monday night over the NY Giants. Then the Chiefs edged the Aaron Rodgers less Packers 13-7 to go 5-4 on the season. Mahomes would throw for five TD passes in the next game as the Chiefs routed the Las Vegas Raiders on the road 41-14. The Chiefs would dominate defensively to defeat Dallas 19-9 going into the bye week at 7-4 and on a four game winning streak.

Following a week off the Chiefs will return to the field to face all three of their AFC West Division rivals within a 12 day period. Chiefs players and fans will find out quickly if the team can keep their division crown for another year. The Chiefs host Pittsburgh over Christmas weekend and then finish the regular season with a pair of road games.

Whether it’s the Chiefs high flying offense or dominating defense the team has proved they are worth watching. More than ever Chiefs have given fans reasons to keep their eyes wide open as no one knows what’s next. Whether it’s a wide receiver’s small arm waving 70 yards downfield or the head coach giving a team injury report starting with himself no one will want to miss it. That’s What I REID Into it for this week.