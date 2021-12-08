December 8, 2021

Larry Anderson

Larry Anderson, a general engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration, is a candidate for the Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education. He already possesses the Missouri School Board Association’s second highest certification from the nearly six years he served on Butler, Missouri’s R-5 board of education.

“I am excited to be among the candidates seeking a position on our Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education, and I am eager to gain support from friends, the communities our district serves and various organizations that are prominent in the school district footprint,” Anderson said.

“The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District is well-known for its success preparing students for their futures in the trades, careers and college. Now is the time for the LSR7 school board to succeed as the district continues to welcome its new superintendent. Co-leadership is the leadership style that the students, teachers and patrons expect. With my leadership experience, we would be able to succeed as a team,” Anderson observed.

Describing his board experience, Anderson indicated that his “previous school board and professional experience sets me apart from the other candidates. During my two terms with the Butler R-5 school district, I served as the president, vice-president, secretary, and treasurer. I have experience facilitating successful co-leadership governance. To be effective, you have to understand board dynamics. I have developed those skills and have used them to promote excellence from board members. I have completed extensive school board-specific training from the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) that is specialized in school law, board operations, and governance. I am certified as a master board member, and I was selected among 3,000-plus school board members statewide to serve on the MSBA Leadership and Development Council. I also have experience effectively advocating for public education in both Jefferson City and in Washington, DC. When it comes to school board leadership experience I automatically exceed all candidates.”

Anderson also has important professional experience no other candidate has for the growing district as it plans for future growth and development. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, and was certified by the internationally recognized Project Management Institute (PMI) as a Project Management Professional (PMP). He has 27 years of experience as a design engineer. “My professional experience puts me in a position to ensure that the numerous capital projects, which voters authorized in 2020, have an informed board oversight voice.”

Anderson also is a graduate of the Lee’s Summit Leadership Academy training sponsored by the city of Lee’s Summit. Recently he especially enjoyed volunteering along with many other parents for his daughter’s high school band as they prepared for their successful performance at the Kansas State University band competition.

He and his wife, Karla have been married for nearly 28 years. She is a native Spanish speaker and recently completed her Master’s Degree from the University of Central Missouri. She teaches Spanish for the Lee’s Summit R7 School District. They have two daughters. One is a senior enrolled in the district and the other who recently graduated from R7. “We are fortunate and pleased to be a part of this exceptional school district, and I would like for voters to give me the opportunity to serve the community by supporting me for the LSR7 Board of Education on Tuesday, April 5,” Anderson added.

Approved by Larry Anderson for School Board