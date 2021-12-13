Friday, December 10, 2021

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Missouri woman with two counts of bank robbery.

According to court documents, on November 4, 2021, She’Toia Mitchell, 35, of Lee’s Summit is accused of robbing a Bank of America branch located on Ohio Street in Lawrence, Kansas. Mitchell is also accused of robbing a branch of Wells Fargo Bank on West 103rd Street in Leawood, Kansas, on November 10, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Lawrence Police Department, and the Leawood Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Flannigan is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.