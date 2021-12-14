Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, December 15 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

December 16, 2021 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Superintendent’s Report

2.01 Board Priorities Update Presentations/Recognitions

3.01 School Spotlight – Longview Farm Elementary

3.02 Economic Development Council Presentation by Rick McDowell/Tina Chace

3.03 Lee’s Summit High School Project Update Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

6.01 Finance Committee Report

6.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

6.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

7.01 Approval of Minutes – November 18, 2021

7.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

7.03 First Reading of MSBA 2021C Policy Update

7.04 First and Final Reading of Board Policy BBB

7.05 First and Final Reading of Board Policy KI

7.06 Second Reading of Board Policy ACIB

7.07 DESE Grow Your Own Grant Approval

7.08 Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council 2022 Commitment Renewal

7.09 EDC Representative

7.10 Legislative Platform

7.11 Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury Resolution

7.12 New Course Proposals and Proposed Course Changes Items for Decision – Consent (continued)

7.13 Safe Return – Revised December 2021

7.14 Declaration of Surplus Property

7.15 Personnel Report

7.16 Follett-East Trails Middle School Library

7.17 Missouri United School Insurance Council Commercial Insurance Renewal – CY22 Items for Decision

8.01 Approval of Audit

8.02 Book Appeal-“All Boys Don’t Wear Blue” Item of Discussion

9.01 Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) Days FY23 Items of Information – Presentations

10.01 Professional Development Annual Program Evaluation Items of Information – Written Reports

11.01 Library Media Services Program Evaluation

11.02 Bond Budget Update Report Adjournment

This meeting will be open to the public.