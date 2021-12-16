December 16, 2021

Melissa Kelly-Foxhoven, of Lee’s Summit, filed for a seat on the Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education when filing opened on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

“After 20 years as a PTA Mom, Comprehensive School Improvement Program (CSIP) team member and strong supporter of the first-in-class educators in this district, it is a good time to run for a seat on the LSR7 Board of Education,” Kelly-Foxhoven said.

“My husband, John, and I are proud parents and custodians of seven LSR7 students. We have experience with the academic and extracurricular programs in the district’s elementary, middle and secondary schools. We have four LSR7 alumni, two current Lee’s Summit High School students, and a former Miller Park Center student,” she added.

Kelly-Foxhoven explained why she is seeking one of the two seats on the board of education. “Supporting our students is my main goal. Being a voice on the Board for students of all academic levels, in all stages of learning is my ‘why.’ I have been a PTA mom since 2001 and have spent innumerable hours volunteering in my children’s classrooms. I have a closet full of school and activity branded t-shirts, and I have proudly displayed all the school sponsored activities we supported.”

She cited her professional background as experience that will benefit the board’s governance work. “As a private sector HR/Recruiting professional in the metropolitan Kansas City area, I have worked directly with students and family members of this great community. I am proud to have hired many LSR7 alumni and I am very interested in expanding career development opportunities for all students. The Real World Learning initiative that the Kauffman Foundation leads is an important example of such career readiness programs.”

Kelly-Foxhoven’s experience as a member of the LSR7 Comprehensive School Improvement Plan team, gives her important insight into the district’s work for the next four years. “I serve on the current CSIP team that is responsible for the development of the district’s strategy to cultivate an environment that promotes academic and social achievement for all students. The CSIP is committed to preparing each student for success in life after high school.”

“Currently we are considering how LSR7 isutilizing our Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III (ESSER III) funds and evaluating how those expenditures are aligned with the CSIP plan that our team worked hard to create. You can review the current CSIP survey here – CSIP Dashboard and can download the 2021-2024 Comprehensive School Improvement Plan here – LSR7 ’21-’24 CSIP Plan.”

Explaining her effort to seek the seat, Kelly-Foxhoven said, “As a volunteer in an elected position I understand that the responsibility comes with a high level of personal scrutiny from the communities LSR7 serves. I offer an additional point of view to the current board as a business leader, parent and volunteer. As an LSR7 parent for more than 20 years, I support and believe that the goal of our district is to serve and educate all students in our district.”

When asked about her plans for service if elected, she said, “As a member of the LSR7 school board, I see my role as a servant to the LSR7 community. It is my duty to listen and educate myself and apply that knowledge to be the best advocate for our students that I can be.

I pledge to act in a fiscally responsible way that focuses on our students and providing first-in-class educational opportunities.”

Kelly-Foxhoven holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/HumanResourceManagement. She changed careers from nursing into corporate technology recruiting 25 years ago.