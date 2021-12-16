By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

The Kansas City Chiefs have a game to play this week, a BIG game in L.A. Chiefs fans have been getting used to hearing about a big game for their favorite team almost every week in the 2021 season. This time it’s a road trip to Los Angeles to play AFC West Division rival LA Chargers.

Chiefs players and coaches are used to playing in big games this season thanks to the schedule given to them by the NFL. The Chiefs just last month played Super Bowl contender Green Bay and so-called America’s Team Dallas at home. The first five weeks saw the Chiefs play three serious contenders to their AFC crown including two teams they beat in the playoffs a season ago. This week the Chiefs play in prime time for the sixth time this season so playing a big game on national television is a familiar feeling for the team.

What makes this game even bigger than those called big earlier in the year is due to what’s riding on the outcome. The Chiefs, at 9-4, have won six straight games to sole possession of first place in the division. The Chargers, at 8-5, have already beaten the Chiefs once this year and a win would give them a tie breaker over the Chiefs. The Chiefs visit the west coast tied for the best mark in the AFC so a #1 seed in the playoffs is a definite possibility.

The top broadcast crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on hand to bring the game home to viewers on Fox. Television executives have to be smiling at this matchup as the past three Chiefs/Chargers games have been very entertaining. The last meeting played in KC on Sept. 26th saw the Chargers take advantage of four turnovers to upset the Chiefs 30-24. Last year when they met in LA the Chiefs barely won 23-20 thanks to a 58 yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

SoFi stadium, the site of this big game, will be host to an even bigger one next February when Super Bowl 56 is played at the nearly two year old venue. Fans can expect a few references to the Super Bowl during the broadcast but these two long time AFC West rivals will keep viewers hooked all night.

The QB battle between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will be watched closely but it’s the defensive side of the ball that will help the winner the most. Chargers have scored 41, 37 and 41 3 out of the last 4 weeks. The Chiefs defense has limited opponents to 9 points each of the last 3 games. It’s a stingy defense that takes center stage in this one and helps the Chiefs claim a crucial road win. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.