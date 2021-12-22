March 5, 1931 ~ December 21, 2021

Wilbert Jasper Abram

Wilbert Jasper Abram, 90, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on December 21, 2021, at his home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Wil, as known to his friends, was born in Carthage, Missouri, on March 5, 1931, to Claude and Hazel Abram.

The family moved from the farm into town during WWII where Wil started delivering newspapers at the age of 10. During his teen years, he worked as a veterinarian assistant, vaccinating dogs and cows by himself, and managed the two movie theaters in town. After graduation from Carthage High School, he went to work for Western Union. In his 36-year career, he was promoted and moved throughout the Midwest, ultimately rising to the office of Vice President in New York.

Wil met and married his life-long love and best friend, Janet, in 1950. During their very happy 67-year marriage, they especially enjoyed their family, friends, church, and travel together. Joining St. Luke’s UMC in 1970, they were both active teaching Sunday School and serving in numerous leadership roles until their deaths. Wil also held offices at the district and conference levels of the United Methodist Church. So many called him friend from his days coaching, playing tennis and golf, and working in real estate as a second career. Wil’s vivacious spirit, boundless support and love of family, and good will toward everyone will be missed by so many.

Wilbert is preceded in death by Janet, his 6 siblings, and his grandson, Kyle Zammar.

He leaves behind his children Gary and DeAnn Abram, Blue Springs, Steve and Mary Abram, Lee’s Summit, and Susan and David Gale, Lee’s Summit. Wil and Janet loved their grandchildren, Carly and Brian Finucane, Lizzie and Ryan Oldham, Joel and Amber Abram, Carrie and Greg Flaspohler, Brynn and Richie Schumacher, Austin and Breanna Zammar, step-grandchildren, and great-children.

Services will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 3, 2022 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 9420 James A Reed Rd, Kansas City, MO 64138 with a visitation starting at 12:00 PM.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Kyles Gift Foundation, 3225 SW Longview Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063