June 16, 1969 ~ December 22, 2021

Diana Lea (Poe) Norton, age 52, of Raytown, MO, passed away on December 22, 2021 at the Lee’s Summit Medical Center, surrounded by Family.

Diana, known to family as “Di-Di” was born on June 16, 1969, to William J. and Connie Poe of Greenwood, MO. Diana married her Lee’s Summit High School sweet heart, Brian K. Norton. They graduated together in 1988. They were together 36 years.

After graduation, Diana started her caregiving career working at Tree House Day Care, after that she became an ABO Certified optician and worked in Eyecare for 18 years. In order for her to have more of a family and work life balance, she switched careers and became an Instructional Assistant for special needs children at Blue Ridge Elementary in the Raytown School District for 15 years. Diana dedicated her life over the last 18 years to being a guardian to her special needs sister, “Kimbo.” From the day Diana started walking, she was always a caregiver to her sister. Now, the sisters are together again

She was Baptized and a member of the Oasis Fellowship. While there, she was the Youth Minister. She enjoyed going to various sporting events, riding 4 wheelers and just having a lot of laughs! Diana was very creative. Many people have some of her special creations. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, needlework, diamond art painting. But her favorite hobby was photography, she always volunteered to take pictures at events. She loved to travel, and has been all around the country. She has photo captured many beautiful landscapes.

Diana was preceded in death by her mother, Connie (Noyes) Poe and sister, Kimberly A. Poe. She is survived by her husband and her father; brothers, Michael J. (Siska) Poe and Jeffrey D. Poe; sister, Teresa L. (Victor) Hudson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4pm-5pm on Saturday, January 8,2022, followed by a Celebration of Life Service starting at 5:00 pm also on January 8th at the Manna Fellowship Church. The church is located at 17617 S Rte. 291, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080 (southeast corner of 291 hwy. and 58 hwy.) Burial will be at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, if you would like to contribute to Diana’s Memorial Headstone Fund, it would be appreciated. Send contribution to the Diana (Poe) Norton Memorial Headstone Fund in care of William J. Poe or Brian K. Norton.