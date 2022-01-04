August 27, 1946 ~ January 1, 2022

Elizabeth Catherine “Betty Kay” or “BK” McClenahan, 75 of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was born August 27, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Frank F. and Betty E. (Burnell) Fasl. She departed this life Saturday, January 1st, 2022, at the Lee’s Summit Medical Center, surrounded with love and family.

Betty was a 1964 Bishop Hogan High School graduate. She started working for Hallmark right out of high school. She learned to run a printing Press by working for Lane Blueprint in downtown KC and later went on to run the printing department for Mobil Oil Credit Company for over 20 years before moving into their Special Collections and Accounts Receivable departments; here she made many lifelong friendships. She had also worked for Westlake Hardware Corporation where she set up business accounts. Betty later worked for Don Kahan Chevrolet and Walmart both in Lee’s Summit.

She gave birth to Lisa Kay McClenahan on October 1, 1969. She was very active in Lisa’s life and education giving of her time to coach volleyball all through elementary school at Christ the King Elementary in Kansas City. She enjoyed this so much that she continued coaching many winning teams even after Lisa had moved on to high school and college. She was a dedicated grandmother who never missed an important moment in her grandchildren’s lives or a chance to support them in every activity they participated in. She enjoyed collecting owls, angels, and cardinals. She especially loved playing cards with Lisa at the dining room table.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Darin Carr, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Darin Carr of Lee’s Summit; two grandchildren, Reagan Elizabeth Carr of Blue Springs, and Roman Xaviar Carr of Lee’s Summit; one brother, Frank Fasl, III and his wife Sandy of Kansas City; one sister, Cecelia Briscoe and her husband Ted of Kansas City; along with many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She will be sadly missed by her aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins from the Fasl and Burnell families.

Visitation will be held 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2021, at the funeral home.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2021, at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded following services with inurnment in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date.

