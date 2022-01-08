January 8, 2022

By Fred Liggett

A winner at every level he has played so far in his nine-year pro hockey career Forward Jesse Mychan is happy to be here in Kansas City.

Mychan, in his first year with the Mavericks, is no stranger to playing in the ECHL. Mychy, as his new teammates call him, is entering his fourth year playing in the league after spending time earlier with the Colorado Eagles.

Mychan’s favorite pro sports team is the NHL’s Washington Capitols, this due to him growing up as a fan of the team. Mychy’s home town is Saskatoon, Saskatchewan where his mom, dad and an older brother cheer him on from home. Also rooting Jesse on from here in Kansas City is his wife and their two dogs.

Mychan’s favorite hockey memory so far is when he won a league championship while playing in Wales. Jesse also recalls fondly winning two ECHL league titles while with the Eagles but was injured each time they won. Mychy’s favorite website is NHL.com. admitting he likes to check out stats and videos each day.

Mychan’s favorite food is a burger, Jesse admits to being a “big burger guy” Mychy’s favorite sports movie is “Friday Night Lights.” Following his playing days Mychan wishes to be remembered as a fan favorite, and a champion too.

The Mavericks look for some home cooking when they host rival Wichita Thunder on Tuesday, Jan. 11th. The fun begins inside Cable Dahmer Arena when the puck drops at 7:05pm.