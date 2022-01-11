January 11, 2022

Police activity/developing situation:

Tonight, the Greenwood Police Department assisted a regional violent crime task force in apprehending a murder suspect.

Officers and task force members responded to a home in the 2200 Block of Gambrel to serve an arrest warrant on Roy Justin Puls for Murder.

The homicide occurred in mid-December in Kansas City.

Upon contact, Puls fled from officers on his motorcycle. After a short pursuit he was apprehended in Lee’s Summit.

You will probably see some police investigative activity at the home on Gambrell. At this time there is no threat to public safety.