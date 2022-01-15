January 15, 2022

By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

Having split time with the AHL’s Stockton Heat and the Kansas City Mavericks the past two seasons it’s become obvious to fans of both teams that Andrew Shortridge has a bright future.

Shorty, as he is called by his teammates, is currently enjoying his third season in the ECHL.

After spending his rookie season with the Allen Americans, Shortridge has been stellar in goal for the Mavericks in addition to being called up to play for the Heat in the American Hockey League. Kansas City Mavericks head coach Tad O’ Had has plenty to say about Andrew being in Kansas City. O’Had says of Shortridge “been rock steady for us, really pleased with him.”

Shorty’s favorite pro sports team is the NFL’s Green Bay Packers. Reason for that is he enjoyed the team’s colors as a kid growing up in Alaska. Andrew’s hometown is Anchorage, Alaska, where his dad is still up there rooting Andrew on from home.

Shorty’s favorite hockey memory so far is when he was at Quinnipac University in the 2018-19 season when his team won the regional final. Andrew admits he first put on a pair of skates at the age of five. Shorty’s favorite website to visit every day is Netflix.

If not in pro hockey today Shorty feels he would be in the engineering field. Andrew’s favorite sports movie is “Mystery, Alaska.” Following his playing days he wishes to be remembered as a great teammate.

Check out Shorty in person when the Mavericks play host to the Allen Americans on Saturday, Jan. 15. The fun of Star Wars night begins inside Cable Dahmer Arena when the puck drops at 7:05 p.m.