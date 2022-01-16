January 15, 2022

By Janice Phelan

Communications and Marketing University of Central Missouri-Missouri Innovation Campus

University of Central Missouri students, alumni and community members are invited to two events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. scheduled for Jan. 21 at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee’s Summit.

The Lee’s Summit campus will present a Day of Service from 1 to 5 p.m., offering volunteers the opportunity to make dog toys for local animal shelters. For more information about participating in this volunteer activity, please contact Rick Smetana, site operations manager at UCM Lee’s Summit, smetana@ucmo.edu.

In addition, a MLK Celebration featuring keynote speaker Manny Abarca, a UCM alumnus from Kansas City, will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Missouri Innovation Campus. The public is invited to join this celebration, which includes the “Living the Dream: Live and in Color Faculty Award” and the “Living the Dream: Live and in Color Student Award.” This celebration will also include an art contest including Lee’s Summit R-7 School District students and a performance by the Pleasant Lea Middle School Drill Team.

The local events are part of a series of UCM activities celebrating the work and impact of Dr. King during January. Theme for the UCM recognition is “Living the Dream: Live and in Color.” Activities being held at the Warrensburg campus include the Freedom Scholarship Fundraiser, the annual Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Community Service Awards Luncheon and the Community Praise and Worship Service.

In recognition of Dr. King’s legacy, UCM offices will be closed and no classes will be held on the Jan. 17 national holiday. For more information about the series of UCM events recognizing Dr. King, visit this ucmo.edu.