January 19, 2022

By Communications Technician Mallory Harrison

Raytown, MO – On Wednesday, January 19th, at approximately 10:11 a.m. Raytown Police responded to a residence in the area of 9200 E 54th Terrace for a report of a homicide.

Officers arrived locating a deceased adult male inside the residence from apparent stab wounds. One adult male is in custody. The relationship between the deceased party and subject in custody is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8744).

Report Number: 22-0154