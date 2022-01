January 22, 2022

The Chamber celebrated a ribbon cutting for Whataburger on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2022.

The Flying Tigers presented the National Anthem (Vince Srader) and Color Guard for the Whataburger Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (Unit# 1207) in Lee’s Summit. The Cadets were excited to see Mayor Bill Baird.

Whataburger is located at 1460 NE Douglas Street.