August 24, 1936 ~ January 23, 2022

Earl Farrell Adkins

Earl Farrell Adkins, 85, of Lee’s Summit, MO., passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Lee’s Summit Hospital.

He was born on August 24, 1936 to Mary Ruth and Earl Van at Elmo, Mo. They moved to St. Joseph, Mo. in 1940. Farrell graduated from Mo. Western Junior College, then he finished his degree at Northwest Mo. State University at Maryville, Mo. in 1959. He married Nancy Carol Waegele, from Fillmore, MO. on August 17, 1957. He and his wife moved to Butler, Mo. in 1959, where he taught Industrial Arts, Jr. and Sr. High for 34 years. To this union two children were born, Kathy Lenor Eckert and Kyle Farrell Adkins.

He was very active in the Methodist Church, community clubs, the Gospel Quartet “The Overtones” and at many weddings and funerals.

He was affectionly called “Mr. A” as a teacher and was loved by all. He went back to school at Warrensburg, Mo. and received his Master’s Degree on August 12, 1977 from Central Mo. State University. He was past Mater of Butler Masonic Lodge. He served on Butler City Counsel.

In 1999 he and his wife moved to Harrisonville, MO. to be closer to their two grandchildren, Ethan Tyler Eckert and Brenne Ann Adkins.

After retirement he and his wife enjoyed traveling and hosted Elderhostels, where they continued to learn and enjoyed music in many States.

He loved God, his wife, playing with his children and grandchildren, his guitar, singing, bicycling, motorcycling and traveling, later with trailers when they hosted State Parks.

He could fix anything, (get me the glue), loved working on his vehicles and his pride and joy was his restored 79 jeep. He loved movies, old and silent movies. He had a great sense of humor (don’t get serious on me) and was a friend to everyone.

In 2010 they bought a camper in Deming, NM, “The Land of Enchantment” where he found his, next to best friend, (after Nancy), Cecelia Carlsbad Rider (or CiCi), the sweetest chihuahua you have ever met. They purchased her in Carlsbad NM on a trip.

They moved to JKV in Lee’s Summit, Mo. in 2014, where they again shared their music and acting talent with the Fun Band, BDs at Care Center, the theater group, Gospelaires, and music groups. Farrell and Nancy performed on the Pavilion stage, “Me and My Guitars with the help of Ethan Eckert and his recording talent and 200 some JKV friends attended.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ruth; father, Earl; brother, Charles Adkins and brother-in-law, Wes Lile.

He will be missed so much by his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, David of Harrisonville; Son Kyle and daughter-in-law Sheila of Harrisonville; grandson, Ethan Eckert and friend Abbie; granddaughter, Brenna Adkins and friend Gage: of Harrisonville. His sister Pat Lile of Florida and her wonderful family; his brother-in -laws; Terry Waegele and Donald Waegele of Savannah and Bolckow, Mo.

His prid and joy was his family, they became good parents, good citizens, good people who also shared their talents with Joy.

He and his beautiful voice and guitar playing will be missed by many. A Celebration of his life will be held in the Spring.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063