January 22, 2022

Mallory Herrmann

Staff Reporter

The city council gave approval for two preliminary development plans this week.

The first is the Market Street Center, a five-acre property near M-150 Highway and 291 South. The applicant, Foresight Real Estate Services, LLC, plans three buildings for the site. The first two are slated for a dental office and retail use.

The planning commission considered the application in December, where there was discussion of potential sewer issues and alignment with the M-150 Development Overlay before they voted unanimously to recommend approval. Josh Johnson, assistant director of development services, confirmed to the city council that both of those issues will be considered during the final development plan phase.

The city council likewise voted unanimously to approve the preliminary development plan. There were no public comments during the public hearings held by the planning commission and the city council.

The third building, proposed as a home improvement center, was not included in this preliminary development plan and will be considered on its own at a future date.

A second preliminary development was presented for lot 9 of the existing Streets of West Pryor development.

The Streets of West Pryor’s overall preliminary development plan was approved in 2019 with restaurant space totaling 7,000 square feet slated for lot 9. But with two restaurants – First Watch and Firebirds – in nearby lot 10 “overperforming,” parking has become a concern.

Matt Pennington, on behalf of Streets of West Pryor, explained that they’d been able to rearrange other restaurant tenants at the ends of the development – in spaces originally intended for fast-casual dining. That led to proposing three stand-alone buildings, two banks and a medical or restaurant user, at 900 NW Pryor Road.

Since this constitutes a “significant departure” from the approved preliminary development plan, city staff encouraged the developer to return to the planning commission and city council for approval of the change.

The developer also worked with David Bushek, chief counsel of economic development and planning, to consider the potential impact on the development’s TIF (tax increment financing) plan. Bushek said that the original TIF projections for lots 8, 9 and 10 included approximately 32,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space with total incentive revenues of $11.5 million. With approval of this new preliminary development plan, the restaurant and retail space will total approximately 45,000 square feet – and generate about $21 million in incentive revenues.

“Actual constructed – or to be constructed, based on the plan you’re reviewing tonight – is close to double the original revenue projections,” Bushek said.

There was no public comment at either public hearing, and both the planning commission and the city council voted unanimously in favor of the plan.

All councilmembers were present for the Jan. 18 session.