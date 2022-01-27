Rose Agnes Adams Martin, age 82, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Jefferson Health Care.

Rose was born in July 1939, in Grainfield, KS, the daughter of Claude Herbert Adams and Veva Horner.

Rose grew up on the family farm between Grainfield and Hoxie, KS. She attended Hillside Country Grade School and graduated from Hoxie High School. After graduation, Rose took a train to Kansas City, MO, to live with her aunt and uncle. While there, she began working for Kansas City Life Insurance Company.

Through a mutual friend, Rose met her husband, John, in January 1961. They were married in September 1961. They made their home during their 60 years together in Grandview, Belton, Bowling Green, Kansas City, and Lee’s Summit, MO.

A year after marrying John, they followed John’s dream and became Dairy Queen Owner/Operators. She assisted him in owning/operating 7 Dairy Queen Restaurants across MO (Bowling Green, Kansas City (2), Raytown, Lee’s Summit, Sedalia, and Clinton). When she wasn’t helping with customer service, she could be found doing the bookkeeping for the corporation.

Rose’s greatest joy was her family. She was a loving mother that cherished the time they had together. She loved watching her kids and grandkids spending time together. Rose enjoyed staying connected with family and friends by making frequent phone calls or seeing what everyone was doing on Facebook.

When she wasn’t with the whole family, Rose and John loved getting together for meals and games with their friends and extended family. They spent their time together enjoying country music, gardening, working puzzles, watching KC Royals and Chiefs games, and traveling.

Surviving are two sons, Kirk Martin and wife, Tammy; Kent Martin, and wife, Liesa; one daughter, Debra Rusaw and husband, Steve; 6 grandchildren, Brett Martin, Brandon Martin, Kory Martin, Adam Rusaw, Kate Martin, and Chelsea Rusaw; 4 great grandchildren, Tyler Soendeker, Lily Soendeker, Alex Sim and Brady Martin; and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John (12/2021), her parents; sister, Dorothy Stembridge; and her brothers, Herb Adams, Vernon Adams, and Lyman Adams; and many cousins and friends.

A joint Celebration of Life for Rose and John will be held on May 15, 2022, 12:30-2:30, in Sedalia, MO at First United Methodist Church, Celebration Center. Cremation services provided by Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to MercyRestStop.org, OpenDoorServiceCenter.org, The American Cancer Society, or The American Heart Association.