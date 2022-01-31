August of 1963 ~ January 24, 2022

Richard “Tod” Rouse, 58, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away at 1:15 PM, January 24, 2022.

Tod was born in August of 1963, in North Kansas City, MO to Leonard and Sondra (Catron) Rouse.

He graduated from Lee’s Summit High School and attended Central Missouri State University. Tod worked at the Community Blood Center, Leeds Industrial Park, and Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway.

Tod was active throughout life, whether it was playing football, baseball, or soccer as a child, or golfing and playing darts as an adult.

Tod is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, an uncle, and a brother-in-law. He is survived by his parents, his son, Derek, daughter Jess, son Taylor, daughter Jorden: grandchildren Chloe, Trent, Grayson and Kayleigh; sister Dani, brother Paul (Laurie): nephews Jacob, Brett, Matt, niece Natalie: Uncle Dick and special Aunt Carolyn, and four cousins.

Memorial Services will be Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM with a visitation starting at 6:30 PM at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063