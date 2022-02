February 1, 2022

Due to a winter storm, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, LSR7 will provide virtual instruction to all of our students.

Districts can use up to five virtual instruction days for inclement weather instead of adding days to the end of the school year.

Because this is the first virtual learning day prompted by inclement weather, the last day of school is still May 26, 2022.

By Katy Bergen