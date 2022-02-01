February 1, 2022

By Sgt. Chris Depue

Lee’s Summit, Mo.— On Monday, 1/31/2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Detectives from the Lee’s Summit Police Department were following a lead on a person of interest from the recent homicide aboard the Amtrak train. Detectives contacted officers with the Kansas City MO Police Department for assistance in checking an apartment in the 1600 block of Bushman Drive. As Detectives knocked on the door, a female answered the door and the male subject was seen inside the apartment. The door to the apartment closed and when it opened again the suspect displayed a handgun and pointed it at several officers. Detectives withdrew to a safe area and contained the scene. Tactical units with the KCPD deployed to the scene and established an operation; negotiators spoke with the man for several hours by phone and at approximately 8:00 p.m. the man exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident.

The person of interest was transported to Lee’s Summit Police Department and detectives will submit charges to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office today.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department is thankful for the assistance of the Kansas City MO Police Department, the FBI and our partners in the homicide investigation with Amtrak and the Union Pacific Railroad.

We are thankful to bring this case to a resolution and deliver the start of closure to the victim’s family.