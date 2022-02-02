November 28, 1974 ~ January 8, 2022

Amy Dawn (Carver) Pravlik, age 47, passed away on January 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, MO.

Amy was born November 28, 1974, at Boone County Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. She has been a resident of the Kansas City area since 1984. She was a 1993 graduate of Lee’s Summit High School. Amy is preceded in death by her brother, Devin Wade Carver and maternal and paternal grandparents.

She is survived by her husband Shea Pravilk of Raytown, MO. Her children Noah Carver, Aidyn Beard and Emma Beard of Lee’s Summit. MO. Mother Roxann Carver of Lee’s Summit, MO. Sister and nephew Bari and Carson Rogers of Lee’s Summit, MO. Father & stepmother Michael and Kim Carver of Hot Springs Village, AR. as well as cousins, aunts and uncles.

Services were held at Grace United Methodist Church, 2400 US-50 Hwy, Lee’s Summit, MO on Monday, January 17. Visitation began at 12:00 noon followed by a celebration of life at 1:00 P.M.

Interment to be at a later date at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens in Lee’s Summit, Mo.

A memorial is also posted at the Heartland Cremation & Burial Society web site:

