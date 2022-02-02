September 7, 1937 ~ January 29, 2022

Danny Ray Jipsen of Lee’s Summit, MO, was being held by his wife, Judy Jipsen, and daughter, Shannon Jipsen, as he took his last breath in his “earth suit” as he would say and entered the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Danny’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64063. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 7:00 PM with Service 7:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Lee’s Summit Cemetery, corners of 3rd St. and Independence St. at 11:30AM.

Please arrive by 11:15 AM. Food & Fellowship will immediately follow graveside service at Lee’s Summit Community Church, 1440 SW Jefferson St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64081.

Danny was born to Raymond and Alice Jipsen on September 7, 1937 in Independence, MO. He graduated from Central High School in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy, on August 17, 1956. He attended college at William Jewell in Liberty, MO and other universities in Bolivar, MO and Rolla, MO. Specializing in mechanical engineering. He proudly served in the US Army and spent 2 years in Germany during the Berlin crisis in the 1960’s. He and Judy got to enjoy some free time touring Europe during his service years.

After returning from Germany, they settled in Lee’s Summit, MO. Danny worked at Western Electric / AT&T / Lucent in Lee’s Summit working in the engineering department for 26 years. He loved his job and the people he met and worked with along the way. He treasured his wife, Judy, and their daughter, Shannon, who joined their lives in 1966. Danny was a loving husband and father who was always there for both of them. Danny’s passion was woodworking. He built a barn in the backyard that became his woodworking shop where he loved “making sawdust.” He also enjoyed watching the Chiefs, the History Channel and any shows about remodeling. He made beautiful furniture, loved photography, studying God’s Word and doing whatever he could to help others in need. After retiring in 1989, Danny traveled a lot with Judy and Shannon. Many places in the USA, including Alaska & Hawaii, several trips to Europe (including a special trip with Shannon on the Concorde in 2002). In 2006, Danny & Judy celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary with a Panama Canal cruise. In 2021, they celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary.

Danny loved trees of all kinds. He loved to plant trees and loved to make things out of wood. He would look at a piece of wood and see what was “in it” and then create something beautiful. He was very gifted. He loved to build sets for Lee’s Summit Community Church, for Lee’s Summit High School and for the Lee’s Summit Community Theatre. He spent many years giving his time to provide enjoyment for others through his God gifted talent. People that knew Danny remember him for his funny remarks and humor and laughter. He was always joyful and loved to make the day brighter for others.

Danny had a heart for the Lord. He enjoyed sharing with others about his relationship with Jesus. He loved studying prophesy and end time events. He shared his faith openly and we know he’s now in the presence of the Lord. As 2 Timothy 4:7-8 says, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” NIV

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Jipsen Family Trust to help with the care of Judy, who had a stroke in 2021 and requires 24 hour a day care. Mail checks to Langsford Funeral Home, In Memory of Danny Jipsen, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.