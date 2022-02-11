February 11, 2022

Jackson County Prosecutors filed charges this evening in the fatal shooting of Riley Youngblood, 23, who was found wounded in his vehicle in Independence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced this evening.

Joshua A. Mongold, dob: 6/30/1987, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.*

Prosecutors requested a $500,000 bond.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.

Charging Document(s)