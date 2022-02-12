February 5, 2022

Longtime Lee’s Summit resident, mother of five, and former healthcare worker, Mia Prier, has announced her candidacy for Lee’s Summit City Council in District 1.

Prier, who is a member of the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce and active in Lee’s Summit Social Services, Lee’s Summit Elementary PTA, and LSR7’s Parent/Teacher Dyslexia Group, believes she is ready to take her service to the community to the next level. “There are several particular reasons why I’m running, but the most compelling reason, is that I want to be a voice for everyone in my district regardless of age, race, status, or political party affiliation. I believe it’s critical for our local elected officials to listen, provide information, and serve the public without partisan or self-serving agendas skewing their views on the issues,” Prier observed.

A resident of Lee’s Summit for over 30 years, Prier has watched her husband, a Lee’s Summit Firefighter and Paramedic, selflessly serve his community for more than 14 years. “It has been difficult to witness the challenges our police, fire, dispatch, and public works departments have faced. One of my main focuses will be to ensure our public servants have the proper tools they need to keep our community safe. This could mean digging in and finding the funds for a new fire apparatus, or even providing appropriate representation in the city’s storm drain study. It is imperative the residents of District 1 have someone representing them who understands their challenges and will advocate for their needs.”

Regarding Downtown Lee’s Summit, Prier stated, “we must vigorously support our award-winning downtown business owners so they can remain strong, healthy, and vibrant as we continue to pull our community out from the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it. Downtown is the heart of our community. The way I see it, you cannot go wrong strengthening the heart of your community. My family and I spend countless hours enjoying the farmers market, art, music, and other events that make our downtown the envy of many towns across Missouri.”

Prier brings with her a deep love for the City of Lee’s Summit. “My husband and I made a choice long ago to raise our family here. Our family has made many sacrifices to ensure my husband could protect and serve the community. I want the citizens of District 1 to know that they are valued and important to me. I want to be their voice. I am well connected, a thorough communicator, and easily accessible. I care deeply about our city and want to play a bigger part in ensuring we continue to be a destination for people to live, work, and play.”