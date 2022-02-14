Alexander Reeds

Alexander Reeds, 18 of Lee’s Summit, Mo. passed away Feb. 9, 2022.

Memorial services will be 2:00pm Saturday Feb. 19, 2022 at Langsford Funeral Home with visitation prior from 1:00 to 2:00. A Celebration of Life will follow in Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Winterset Community Center beginning at 3:00pm.

The family suggest in lieu of flowers memorials be made to: the Burn Clinic at Children’s Mercy Hospital, Midwest Children’s Burn Camp, H Roe Bartle Scout Reservation and Tribe of Mic-O-Say, or Lee’s Summit High School Choirs. Envelopes will be available during the visitation at the funeral home that you can designate your memorial check.

Alexander was a senior at Lee’s Summit High School. He sang tenor in the Lee’s Summit Concert Choir and was on the Varsity Scholar Bowl Team. He was an Eagle Scout, a member of Troop 264 as well as a Warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He sang in Lee’s Summit Youth Chorale for many years and attended Kantorei Summer Chorale Institute. Alexander loved music, singing, playing games, hiking, camping and sharing his knowledge with others.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather William Reeds and his Aunt Emily Lowe.

Survivors include his parents, Jeni and Andy Welsh, of the home and Craig Reeds, of Raytown, his sister Brooke (Andy) Seachord, his 3 brothers Maximus Reeds, Carl Welsh and Timothy Welsh, his grandparents Wayne and Debbie Busse, Lydia Reeds, and Mike and Judith Welsh, as well as a large extended family.

His beautiful spirit, quick wit, and kind heart will be missed by all who knew him well.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063