Irene Perdue passed away on February 14, 2022, at age 97. She died at her daughter’s home in Nixa, Missouri.

Formerly, a longtime resident of Lee’s Summit, Irene was also an active member of Lee’s Summit First Assembly of God Church for over 40 years.

She leaves behind her 2 daughters, Brenda Reecamper of Nixa, MO. and Janice Mcintyre of Lee’s Summit, MO., and a son, Lyle, that preceded her in death, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

Cremation with burial in the Lee’s Summit Historic Cementary.