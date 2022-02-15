admin February 15, 2022

Irene Perdue passed away on February 14, 2022, at age 97.  She died at her daughter’s home in Nixa, Missouri. 

Formerly, a longtime resident of Lee’s Summit,  Irene was also an active member of Lee’s Summit First Assembly of God Church for over 40 years. 

She leaves behind her 2 daughters, Brenda Reecamper of Nixa, MO. and Janice Mcintyre of Lee’s Summit, MO., and a son, Lyle, that preceded her in death, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

Cremation with burial in the Lee’s Summit Historic Cementary.

